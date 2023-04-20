Free cookbooks for new subscribers

Bell leads 'Village News Holiday Cookbook' team

FALLBROOK – Julie Reeder, publisher of the Village News, announced April 20 that all new subscribers to The Village News will receive a free Holiday Cookbook compiled by Judith Bell, long time food editor of the newspaper.

"It's going to be a true keepsake, "Reeder said.

"This cookbook is something Julie Reeder and I have discussed for years. We are both very excited to bring it to our subscribers in time for the holidays."

Bell will write "The Village News Holiday Cookbook" and coordinate production of it with the Village News staff. With more than 180 pages and 240 recipes, there'll be something for everyone within the cookbook, Reeder noted.

Current subscribers will be receiving a special mailing so that they may also receive a free cookbook.

"The cookbook will be delivered late fall," Bell said. She noted that almost all family and friends' favorites will be in the book including Real NYC-style cheesecake, her husband's favorite BBQ ribs and the family's celebration dessert, Boston Cream Pie.

"I'll even share an easy recipe for homemade English muffins, "Bell said.

Reeder and Bell agreed that the free Holiday Cookbook is "one of the most exciting and worthwhile endeavors that celebrates the 25-year old newspaper."

Bell earned her undergraduate degree at Iowa State University with a double major in journalism/food and nutrition. She did her master's in nutrition at the University of New Haven's Los Angeles campus.

Bell worked for major newspapers in Chicago and Minneapolis. She has been featured in Midwest Living, Better Homes and Gardens and other magazines. She had a cooking school in Minneapolis and sponsored cooking trips to France for students across the U.S.

At the Village News, Bell orchestrated the highly successful "Village on a Diet" in conjunction with Good Housekeeping magazine. She was also instrumental in the early years of "Keep Fallbrook Clean and Green" and Fallbrook's community health fairs.

Bell is also a founding member of the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP). She also worked as the National Culinary Director for Fisher & Paykel Appliances orchestrating the company's seven Culinary Training Centers.

Bell is married to Robert Elliot Bell. Their son Elliot and his wife Misty have two young adult children, Hannah and Charlotte.