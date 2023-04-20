From love to extortion – beware of romance scams
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 7:43pm
Summer Stephan
San Diego County District Attorney
When you meet someone new through a dating app or other online platform, the excitement about a new prospect can lower your instinct to sense when something is amiss.
Instead of questioning what would ordinarily be suspicious, you might explain it away. But here is why you should be skeptical when communicating with someone you’ve met online.
If you are lucky, the worst of it will simply be that profile photos are not an accurate reflection of how the person you are communicating with really looks.
If you’re unlucky, though, the profile...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)