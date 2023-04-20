Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Historic "never seen before" chess games with Bobby Fischer discovered in Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/20/2023 at 10pm



Jack Kovic

Special to the Village News

Chess enthusiasts are excited after witnessing the discovery of two never published chess games featuring the late Bobby Fischer, one of our history's greatest chess players. The two games, discovered by Don Thomas of Fallbrook, shed new light on Fischer's playing style over a decade after his 1972 World Champion match.

The games were played on Nov. 29, 1987, at the Marriott Marina Hotel in Newport Beach, California. In the late 1980s, Fischer was on hiatus from the rigors of professional chess. On this day, he played a casual game with his friend, Mi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/21/2023 07:56