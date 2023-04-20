Historic "never seen before" chess games with Bobby Fischer discovered in Fallbrook

Jack Kovic

Special to the Village News

Chess enthusiasts are excited after witnessing the discovery of two never published chess games featuring the late Bobby Fischer, one of our history's greatest chess players. The two games, discovered by Don Thomas of Fallbrook, shed new light on Fischer's playing style over a decade after his 1972 World Champion match.

The games were played on Nov. 29, 1987, at the Marriott Marina Hotel in Newport Beach, California. In the late 1980s, Fischer was on hiatus from the rigors of professional chess. On this day, he played a casual game with his friend, Mi...