Police chase ends in standoff on I-5 in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD - A vandalism suspect who allegedly stole a ride-share vehicle in Carlsbad today and fled in it refused to surrender when officers stopped her on a nearby stretch of Interstate 5, prompting a road chase and an ensuing 90-minute freeway standoff that ended with her arrest.

Darneisha Hill, 39, allegedly vandalized a vehicle in the 6000 block of Paseo Del Norte, near Palomar Airport Road, shortly before noon, then summoned a ride-share car and was driven out of the area in it, according to police.

A short time later, officers responding to the reported crime pulled over the driver of the vehicle the suspect was riding in, Lt. Darbie Ernst said. When they approached it, Hill allegedly brandished a large knife and made threatening statements.

The ride-share driver was able to get out of the car, after which Hill allegedly got behind the wheel and drove off, then entered Interstate 5 and fled north.

After a tire-flattening spike strip forced the ride-share vehicle to a stop near Poinsettia Lane, Hill allegedly refused to surrender, prompting police to call in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators, Ernst said.

Authorities closed the entire freeway in the area as the stalemate got underway.

Hill, a San Diego resident who was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant, eventually complied with officers and surrendered. She was taken into custody on suspicion of felony vandalism, brandishing a weapon in a threatening manner, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, resisting arrest and felony evasion of police.

