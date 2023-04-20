Suicidal armed man shot by sheriff in Rainbow

Kendall Farms issues statment

First responders are exiting the property after an officer-involved shooting took place on White Lilac Rd with what is believed to be a tenant on the property of Kendall Farms.

7 am UPDATE: A call for service in Rainbow from the wife of a man making suicidal threats, was answered by Fallbrook Sheriffs just before 1 am this morning to the 4900 block of White Lilac Rd. A Hispanic man in his 40s produced a rifle with a scope.

The incident resulted in the officer shooting the suspect several times, according to San Diego Police Lt. Steve Shebloski, who gave a press conference this morning. The suspect was transported to a local trauma center and is currently undergoing surgery. His condition or where he was shot is unknown at this time. There don't appear to be any other casualties. There were two children in the home at the time of the shooting, a girl aged 5 and a boy 9 years old. Both children and the officers were unharmed.

San Diego Police Lieutenant Steve Shebloski spoke with the media at a press conference at Rainbow Oaks Restaurant at 6:40 am this morning. The officer involved in the shooting is believed to be placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Jason Kendall from Kendall Farms issued this statement to Village News. "We had a tenant at one of the houses we rent on the farm (non-employee), last night who was distraught and armed and was shot by deputies during an incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and the officers involved, and we wish him a speedy and thorough recovery. Kendall Farms is a tight-knit family and we are doing everything we can to support his family during this tragedy. This is obviously devastating, not only to this man's family but to our entire company. We are thankful that there were no additional casualties."

Village News/Gilbert Gonzales photo

Troy Connor, who manages the Kendall Farms business, clarified that "While the incident did occur on the farm, it was at a rental house near the western edge, but the individual involved is not an employee or related to any of the operations of the farm. This rental home is managed by an outside, third-party, rental property management company. We don't have any direct contact with the tenant or their family." He said they have offered full cooperation with the Sheriff's Department but nothing has been needed from them at this time.

Connor reiterated that their "hearts go out to the family as well as the deputy in this difficult time."

This is an early breaking story. Village News has someone on the scene. More information will be reported shortly.