Two fatalities, including infant, and SB I-15 lane closures after multiple-vehicle accident

Two Dead, Including Infant, in 3-Vehicle Collision on I-15 Near Bonsall

BONSALL (CNS) - An adult and an infant were declared dead in a three-vehicle traffic collision today on southbound Interstate 15 south of state Route 76.

The 3:13 p.m. Sunday crash involved a black pickup truck, white Tesla and a black sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup overturned and landed on its roof and the black sedan was smoking, per the CHP. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The ages and genders of the deceased were not immediately released, said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene

at 3:37 p.m., the CHP reported. It was unclear which vehicle or vehicles the deceased had been in.

There was no immediate report of any other injuries.

Village News/AC Investigations photo

Two fatalities have been confirmed after an accident between three vehicles, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. Three of four lanes of the southbound side of I-15 remain closed after the accident at about 3:12 pm this afternoon, Sunday, April 23. In addition to the fatalities, there was one person transported with major injuries and three people transported with minor injuries, according to PIO Choi. This was a significant incident. There were multiple ambulances, fire trucks, CHP and Sheriff involved. The accident is between MissionSR 76/Pala Rd. on Southbound I-15.

This is a breaking story. People leaving the Avocado Festival and going south will need to avoid E. Mission Rd. leaving the festival heading south can take South Mission or alternate routes to Pala Rd/SR76 and take the onramp onto the I-15