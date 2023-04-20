UPDATE: Man in surgery after officer involved shooting in Fallbrook

This is a breaking story and will be updated throughout the morning

First responders are exiting the property after an officer-involved shooting took place on White Lilac Rd with what is believed to be a tenant on the property of Kendall Farms.

7 am UPDATE: A call for service from the wife of a man making suicidal threats, was answered by Fallbrook Sheriffs just before 1 am this morning to the 4900 block of White Lilac Rd. A Hispanic man in his 40s produced a rifle with a scope. The incident resulted in the officer shooting the suspect several times, according to San Diego Police Lt. Steve Shebloski, who gave a press conference this morning. The suspect was transported to a local trauma center and is currently undergoing surgery. His condition or where he was shot is unknown at this time. There don't appear to be any other casualties. There were two children in the home at the time of the shooting, a girl aged 5 and a boy 9-years-old. Both children and the officers were unharmed.

Village News/Gilbert Gonzales photo

A San Diego Police Lieutenant Steve Shebloski spoke with media at a press conference at Rainbow Oaks Restaurant at 6:40 am this morning. The officer involved in the shooting is believed to be placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Unconfirmed reports are that the man who was shot is believed to be a tenant at Kendall Farms where the shooting happened.

BREAKING STORY: Fallbrook Sheriff's officers responded to a call for service just before 1 am to the 4900 block of White Lilac Rd. at what appears to be Kendall Farms. During the response, a "Shots fired/Officer Involved Shooting" call went out. Deputies from neighboring cities responded code 3 with lights and sirens. The suspect was transported to a local trauma center in an unknown condition.

This is an early breaking story. Village News has someone on the scene. More information will be reported shortly.