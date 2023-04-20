CIF allows split dead period
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:53pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The CIF San Diego Section has a “dead period” in which contact between coaches and student-athletes is not allowed. The period is 14 days, and schools can now split that no contact period into two seven-day periods.
A unanimous CIF Board of Managers vote Wednesday, April 5, approved a revision in the language which allows schools to split a no contact period while also allowing the retention of a 14-day consecutive period.
“This would be another option,” CIF commissioner Joe Heinz said.
In 2002, the CIF implemented a two-week period which prohib...
