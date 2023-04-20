Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CIF girls flag football to be fall sport

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:50pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Girls flag football will be added to the list of CIF San Diego Section sports for the 2023-2024 academic year, and flag football will be a fall sport.

The CIF Board of Managers meeting Wednesday, April 5, included the unanimous approval of flag football as a fall sport. The approval also includes use of the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association rule book. A separate April 5 vote unanimously approved the CIF master schedule for 2023-2024 which governs permissible dates for practices and contests.

“We’re excited about this moving forward...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023