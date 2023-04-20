CIF girls flag football to be fall sport

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Girls flag football will be added to the list of CIF San Diego Section sports for the 2023-2024 academic year, and flag football will be a fall sport.

The CIF Board of Managers meeting Wednesday, April 5, included the unanimous approval of flag football as a fall sport. The approval also includes use of the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association rule book. A separate April 5 vote unanimously approved the CIF master schedule for 2023-2024 which governs permissible dates for practices and contests.

“We’re excited about this moving forward...