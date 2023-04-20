Fallbrook Senior Softball seeks new ballplayers

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball welcomes new players who are 50+ years of age for their next season which starts Monday, May 22. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays thru Thursdays at 4 p.m., with warm-ups beginning at 3:30 p.m. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

