Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Senior Softball seeks new ballplayers

 
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:52pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball welcomes new players who are 50+ years of age for their next season which starts Monday, May 22. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays thru Thursdays at 4 p.m., with warm-ups beginning at 3:30 p.m. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

Potential players must show up for a screening before being placed on a team so that appropriate placement can be made. The current season is underway, and the club welcomes all potential players to come for a screening, practice and get into game shape by attending any pre-game warm-up at 3:30 p....



