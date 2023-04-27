BGCNC celebrates with Diamond Gala
Last updated 4/27/2023 at 5:18pm
FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County gathered over 200 of their closest friends, dignitaries, and supporters Saturday, April 15, to celebrate their Diamond Gala at the Pechanga Resort & Casino. With over $200,000 raised, this fundraiser was deemed a great success.
“We are excited we broke our record this year by raising over $200,000 at the gala to better...
