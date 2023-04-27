Celebrate Arbor Day at Live Oak Park

Young children help plant an oak tree in Live Oak Park earlier this year; all residents are invited to help plant two more trees there April 29. Village News/Roger Boddaert phot

FALLBROOK – Save Our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy is celebrating National Arbor Day Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. at Live Oak Park. This is an invitation for tree lovers and people who realize the importance of trees to our environment to celebrate the planting of more trees.

Trees are work horses that generate and provide the oxygen that is so vital to life; by absorbing carbon dioxide, which they thrive on, they produce the oxygen people breathe.

For the morning, Roger Boddaert, the Treeman of Fallbrook, whose weekly articles in the Village News bring facts and interesting information about trees and the plant world in general, will provide two new trees to be planted in the area of the Garden Club's Botanical Garden at the Park. Enter the main entrance and park in the main parking lot for close access.

"We look forward to seeing our friends come to celebrate two new trees and the healthful atmosphere provided by the almost 2,800 trees we have planted since 1995," SOS chair Jackie Heyneman said.

Submitted by Save Our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy.