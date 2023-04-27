Fallbrook's T. Jefferson Parker launches new thriller

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly event, will feature hometown bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker and his new thriller, "The Rescue," Thursday, May 4. The novel is a gripping story that explores the strength of the human-animal bond – and how far we will go to protect what we love.

T. Jefferson Parker of Fallbrook will launch newest book, "The Rescue." Village News/Bruce Jenkin photo

In Parker's 28th novel, "The Rescue" introduces Bettina Blazak, a journalist reporting on a Tijuana animal shelter, where she falls in love with one of her story's subjects – an adorable Mexican street dog being treated for a mysterious gunshot wound. Bettina impulsively adopts the dog, whom she names Felix, and discovers that he is a former DEA drug-sniffing dog.

When Bettina's article goes viral, some interesting people look for Felix, making him a target, again. Bettina soon finds herself drawn into a deadly criminal underworld from which she and her beloved dog may not return – while Parker draws the reader into another wild and wooly thriller.

"The Rescue" will be available at the reading for sale and signing by the author.

The reading is Thursday, May 4, from 7-8 p.m. in Fallbrook Library's community room. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

For more information, contact Erica Jones at [email protected] or 760-731-4650.

Submitted by Writers Read.