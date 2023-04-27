FUESD students attend arts and dance camp for spring break

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center and the Cast Academy of Dance hosted an exciting art and dance camp for students during their spring break, providing a fun and engaging learning experience for the students of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

The camp was open to students from all grade levels, providing an opportunity for them to explore various forms of art and dance, including painting, drawing, and contemporary dance.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with the Cast Academy of Dance and Fallbrook Arts Center to offer this unique experience to our students," said Lil...