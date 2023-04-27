Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUESD students attend arts and dance camp for spring break

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:33pm

Village News/FUESD photos

FUESD students learn art and design basics at the Fallbrook Art Center.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center and the Cast Academy of Dance hosted an exciting art and dance camp for students during their spring break, providing a fun and engaging learning experience for the students of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

The camp was open to students from all grade levels, providing an opportunity for them to explore various forms of art and dance, including painting, drawing, and contemporary dance.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with the Cast Academy of Dance and Fallbrook Arts Center to offer this unique experience to our students," said Lil...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023