Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Intervention specialist added to job of Vivian Banks Charter School principal

 
Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:34pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The job description and functions of the Vivian Banks Charter School principal have been modified.

A 4-0 Bonsall Unified School District board vote April 17, with Michael Gaddis absent, approved the new job description in which the principal will also be an intervention specialist.

“This is going to leverage that position,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

Vivian Banks Charter School had a 2021-22 enrollment of 92 students. “It’s a very small school and we have a full-time principal,” Clevenger said.

“The principal does have time to ge...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

