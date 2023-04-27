MAAC and Palomar College partner to offer 2-year early care & education apprenticeship program

SAN DIEGO – As leaders in child development and early education, MAAC, or Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee, partnered with Palomar College and Early Care & Education Pathways to Success for the pilot of its Next Level: Early Care & Education Apprenticeship Program – the only one in San Diego County.

Twenty-five participants will receive free college coursework in child development, paid on-the-job training at MAAC’s Early Learning Centers and additional support such as tutoring, technology and job-readiness training. At the end of the two years, the participants will have the qual...