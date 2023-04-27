Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Republicans to hear Tipping Point host

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:59pm



FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California will meet at Fallbrook Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave,10-11:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Their guest speaker will be Kara McKinny.

McKinney is the host of Tipping Point, which airs weeknights at 6 p.m. on the One American News station. The meeting costs $10. RSVP no later than Monday, May 8, to Carol Shrider 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by Republican Women of California.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023