Republicans to hear Tipping Point host

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California will meet at Fallbrook Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave,10-11:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Their guest speaker will be Kara McKinny.

McKinney is the host of Tipping Point, which airs weeknights at 6 p.m. on the One American News station. The meeting costs $10. RSVP no later than Monday, May 8, to Carol Shrider 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by Republican Women of California.