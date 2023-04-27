Pat Boone: Making people smile for 70 years

Steven Schindler

Special to the Village News

In the 1950s and into the 60s he had teen girls in a screaming frenzy at his live shows. He sold millions of records including six #1 hits. He soon starred in major Hollywood movies with sexy leading ladies, was all over television, newspapers and magazine covers. And some even said his "rock and roll' music was too risqué for American youth. Who is this superstar? Elvis you say? Nope. It's none other than Pat Boone!

If you have a little bit of gray in your hair, there's no doubt the name Pat Boone brings back musical memories of Top 40 AM radi...