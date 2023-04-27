Foundation for Senior Care serves community needs

Jack, a member of "The Club," helps make donuts at the Foundation for Senior Care's Adult Day Program. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Patty Sargent, executive director of the Foundation for Senior Care, says the lifeblood support the organization receives from the Fallbrook Regional Health District is essential. Without the four grants for $140,000 from the health district awarded earlier this month at the annual presentation of community grants, the senior care program would be dead.

"It's truly needed," she said in an interview last week. "We're seeing a real decline in financial support. Even the health district has reduced our amount from a couple years ago."

The funds from the...