Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Band Of Mission Indians partners with Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego on first naloxone vending machine on sovereign land

The vending machine is located at the Pala Fire Department

 
Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:08pm



PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians is partnering with Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego to install the first naloxone vending machine on sovereign land. Funded through San Diego County, the machine is located at the Pala Fire Department and will be a tool in reducing fentanyl overdoses and preventing opioid-related deaths.

It is the first machine of its kind to be placed on Tribal land in the United States. With Native American tribes being amongst the most impacted by the opioid crisis, it is an important example of communities coming together to collectively fight the opioid c...



