Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego County Board of Supervisors approves anti-tobacco grant funding

 
Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:16pm



Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

Strengthening efforts to prevent youth smoking, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the acceptance of more than $1.6 million in funding from the California Department of Justice Tobacco Grant Program, April 4.

The grant will fund enforcement-related activities ensuring businesses in unincorporated San Diego County follow the proper protocols required to maintain their license to sell tobacco products.

The funds will be distributed over three years, ultimately reducing the opportunity for kids to illegally purchase tobacc...



