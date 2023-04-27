Supervisors recognize Parkinson's Awareness Month

Holding a Proclamation honoring Parkinson’s Awareness Month are, from left, Pete Miller (North County Parkinson’s Support Group attendee), Irene Miller (Fallbrook Support Group leader and NCPSG board director), and Mike Lowrey (NCPSG Fallbrook attendee). The proclamation, signed by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, was presented at Supervisor Jim Desmond’s booth at the Avocado Festival, April 23. Village News/Courtesy photo