Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Supervisors recognize Parkinson's Awareness Month

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:12pm

Holding a Proclamation honoring Parkinson’s Awareness Month are, from left, Pete Miller (North County Parkinson’s Support Group attendee), Irene Miller (Fallbrook Support Group leader and NCPSG board director), and Mike Lowrey (NCPSG Fallbrook attendee). The proclamation, signed by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, was presented at Supervisor Jim Desmond’s booth at the Avocado Festival, April 23. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/27/2023 17:11