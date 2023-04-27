Cal Fire launches new online burn permit application

SACRAMENTO – Cal Fire launched a new online burn permit application platform that offers the public a user-friendly way to request a burn permit, streamlining the process for residents, landowners and prescribed fire practitioners.

Burn permits that are available on this platform include the following: residential, general and broadcast burning.

Residential burning is burning outdoors at a single or two-family dwelling unit or residence using burn piles less than 4 feet by 4 feet. All residential burn permits expire Sunday, April 30, annually and a new permit must be applied for Monday,...