Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cal Fire launches new online burn permit application

 
Last updated 4/26/2023 at 8:12pm



SACRAMENTO – Cal Fire launched a new online burn permit application platform that offers the public a user-friendly way to request a burn permit, streamlining the process for residents, landowners and prescribed fire practitioners.

Burn permits that are available on this platform include the following: residential, general and broadcast burning.

Residential burning is burning outdoors at a single or two-family dwelling unit or residence using burn piles less than 4 feet by 4 feet. All residential burn permits expire Sunday, April 30, annually and a new permit must be applied for Monday,...



