Discover Fallbrook at chamber community expo

FALLBROOK – The public is invited to "Discover Fallbrook," the chamber of commerce's free annual community expo on Friday, May 19 at The Vineyard 1924, at 1924 E. Mission Road, from 3-6:30 p.m.

Firehouse Que & Brew will be there with their food truck; a no-host bar will be provided by the Vineyard at 1924; exhibitors will have giveaways and more! Listen to the music of the Gin 'NTonix with friends and colleagues.

These local business and nonprofit companies have a lot to offer at their many booths. Details for the expo can be found at www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org....