Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCPG meetings now begin at 6:30 p.m.

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/26/2023 at 8:20pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Future meetings of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The meetings had started at 7 p.m. until a 14-0 planning group vote April 17 with one vacant seat approved the change in the meeting time start.

“Our meetings have been extraordinarily long,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

The initial proposal was to begin meetings at 6 p.m., but some planning group members felt that they or members of the public would not be available at that time due to travel after completion of a workday. The 6:30 p.m. starting time was agre...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/27/2023 16:05