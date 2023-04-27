FCPG meetings now begin at 6:30 p.m.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Future meetings of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The meetings had started at 7 p.m. until a 14-0 planning group vote April 17 with one vacant seat approved the change in the meeting time start.

“Our meetings have been extraordinarily long,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

The initial proposal was to begin meetings at 6 p.m., but some planning group members felt that they or members of the public would not be available at that time due to travel after completion of a workday. The 6:30 p.m. starting time was agre...