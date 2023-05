First responders on scene of gas leak in the 200 block of Wisconsin Ave.

A gas leak was reported at 264 N. Wisconsin Ave in Fallbrook at 11:07 am. SDGE is on the scene as well as North County Fire Protection District with engines and paramedics.

NCFPD Battalion Chief was on hand as well. This is a breaking story and more will be reported as information becomes available. Please avoid the area until the incident is cleared.