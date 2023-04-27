Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Mother's Day tea to raise funds for the food pantry

 
Last updated 4/26/2023 at 8:12pm

Fallbrook Food Pantry Executive Director Shae Gawlak holds one of the silent auction blankets donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project for the fundraising tea on May 7. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Residents can support the Fallbrook Food Pantry and enjoy a Mother's Day High Tea Sunday, May 7, from 1-3 p.m., at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane.

Ladies are invited to come for an afternoon filled with elegance and style. They can dress up and wear their favorite fascinator. Prizes will be awarded for the best ones. Cost is $50 per person; registration is online at https://www.fallbrookfoodpantry.org/high-tea-party.html.

For 32 years, the Fallbrook Food Pantry has served the community by providing healthy food to thousands of families. In 2022, over 1.3 mil...



