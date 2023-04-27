Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E submits rate reform proposal designed to stabilize and lower energy bills

Affordability strategy focuses on savings for middle- and lower-income customers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:18pm



SAN DIEGO – Seeking to provide financial relief for low-to-moderate income customers while supporting California’s climate goals, San Diego Gas & Electric has submitted a proposal, along with other California utilities, to reform how consumers are charged for electricity.

“We have listened to and heard from our customers that fundamental change is needed to provide bill relief,” SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn said. “When we were putting together the reform proposal, front and center in our mind were customers who live paycheck to paycheck, who struggle to pay for essentials such as, ener...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/27/2023 17:39