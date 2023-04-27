SDG&E submits rate reform proposal designed to stabilize and lower energy bills

Affordability strategy focuses on savings for middle- and lower-income customers

SAN DIEGO – Seeking to provide financial relief for low-to-moderate income customers while supporting California’s climate goals, San Diego Gas & Electric has submitted a proposal, along with other California utilities, to reform how consumers are charged for electricity.

“We have listened to and heard from our customers that fundamental change is needed to provide bill relief,” SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn said. “When we were putting together the reform proposal, front and center in our mind were customers who live paycheck to paycheck, who struggle to pay for essentials such as, ener...