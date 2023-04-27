Re: 'Yetis, unicorns, and Fauci's covid myths' [Village News, Maynard Letter, 4/13/23]

Maynard made a futile attempt to impugn Dr. Anthony Fauci’s character. Here’s what you need to know about Dr. Fauci.

He was director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (1984–2023) chief of the Laboratory of Immunoregulation, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (1980–1923).

In his distinguished and unblemished career, he won the following “awards and honors: National Medal of Science, Presidential Medal of Freedom (2008), Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research (2002), Golden Plate Award (2003), Mary Woodard Lasker Award for Public Service (2007), National Medal of Science (2005), Presidential Medal of Freedom (2008), Robert Koch Gold Medal (2013).” (Encyclopedia Britannica}

Dr. Fauci served under seven presidents, six of whom greatly appreciated his evidence-based medical opinions. The other one was, of course, Don (the Con) Trump.

Speaking of Trump, how about his legacy? Here’s a list of current civil and criminal cases against him (as of 4/7/23):

1. E. Jean Carroll 1.0: Defamation and Federal Tort Claims Act Litigation

2. E. Jean Carroll 2.0: Battery and Defamation

3. Mary Trump Fraud Litigation

4. Doe v. The Trump Corporation Class Action

5. Reps. Karen Bass et al. Incitement Suit for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

6. Eric Swalwell Incitement Suit for Jan. 6 Riots

7. Capitol Police Suit for Jan. 6 Riots , +2nd & 3rd

8. Metropolitan Police Suit over the Jan. 6 Riots

9. NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund Voting Rights Case for Post-Election Actions

10. New York Attorney General’s Civil and Criminal Investigations

11. Scotland Unexplained Wealth Orders

12. Michael Cohen Retaliatory Imprisonment Suit

13. Criminal Investigations into Trump’s Finances

14. DC AG Incitement Criminal Investigation

15. Fulton County, Georgia Criminal Election Influence Investigation

16. Westchester, New York Criminal Investigation of Trump Organization

17. Mishandling of Classified and other Government Documents

John H. Terrell