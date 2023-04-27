Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Football booster club to host golf tournament fundraiser

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/26/2023 at 8:22pm

The 2022 Fallbrook High School varsity football team is supported by Fallbrook Football Boosters Inc., which is hosting a fundraising golf tournament, Friday, June 9, in Temecula.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Football Boosters Inc is having their first Fundraising Golf Tournament Friday, June 9, at the Cross Creek Golf Club, 43860 Glen Meadows Road, in Temecula.

The Fallbrook Football Boosters is a nonprofit club whose mission statement is to provide the Fallbrook High School varsity and junior varsity football teams with any equipment or needed items, not covered by the school budget.

Golf and dinner is $130 a person, or teams of four can sign up for $500 per team. Teams must be age 21 and up. The number of golfers is limited to 136 individuals. A taco dinner is of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/27/2023 17:07