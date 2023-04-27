Football booster club to host golf tournament fundraiser

The 2022 Fallbrook High School varsity football team is supported by Fallbrook Football Boosters Inc., which is hosting a fundraising golf tournament, Friday, June 9, in Temecula.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Football Boosters Inc is having their first Fundraising Golf Tournament Friday, June 9, at the Cross Creek Golf Club, 43860 Glen Meadows Road, in Temecula.

The Fallbrook Football Boosters is a nonprofit club whose mission statement is to provide the Fallbrook High School varsity and junior varsity football teams with any equipment or needed items, not covered by the school budget.

Golf and dinner is $130 a person, or teams of four can sign up for $500 per team. Teams must be age 21 and up. The number of golfers is limited to 136 individuals. A taco dinner is of...