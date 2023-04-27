Gearhart 12th in Barona Speedway season opener

Advances from B main

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

His second flat tire of the night relegated Fallbrook driver Jeff Gearhart to 12th in Barona Speedway’s first Pure Stocks main event of the season, April 15, and his first flat tire forced him to advance from the B main race. “I’m happy with how the car ran,” said Gearhart.

The 42-year-old Gearhart made his racing debut last year. Although he missed two of the twelve Pure Stocks races in 2022 he still finished eighth in the season points standings.

Gearhart attended Cajon Speedway races during his childhood, but didn’t begin competition as a drive...