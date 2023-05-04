Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BUSD approves contract for Old Bonsall Schoolhouse ADA ramp

 
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:02pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved a construction contract with TMP Services to install a ramp meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards at the Old Bonsall Schoolhouse.

The BUSD board vote to approve the contract was 4-0 with Michael Gaddis absent. TMP Services, which is based in Riverside, will be paid $7,305.61 for the work.

“We’re very excited about that,” BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger said.

The white clapboard schoolhouse on Old River Road opened Aug. 26, 1895, and at the time, it was called Mount Fairview Schoo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

