Changing Times in Real Estate: Summer fun

Ken Follis

Compass Real Estate

Here we are in May already, and our thoughts may be turning to having some enjoyable times and making memories in our homes, yards and local parks. As we do, there are several ideas and thoughts as to what may be the best summertime amenities to have in your yard for that fabulous staycation. Of course, everyone is different, but there are some favorites we all can agree on for sure.

First and foremost to me would be a nice covered outdoor sitting area. We have such great breezes in our area, the thought of a cold drink on a summer day while gazing at the countryside is very appealing and relaxing for sure. If you start there and add a barbecue, firepit, outdoor pavilion and some corn hole and we have the makings of some real fun times.

For your home, central air conditioning is always almost a given for a must have amenity. Ceiling fans help too. This will keep us all cool inside the home. For the ultimate backyard enjoyment, let's add that pool! Always good for a refreshing dip, we would also want to make sure the pool has a spa, for the ultimate relaxation and gathering spot.

There are so many other features we may want for our summertime outdoor enjoyment. If your list of wants is greater than you can see adding to your current home, perhaps it is time for a new home. If that is the case, make sure to reach out to a local real estate professional who has firsthand current knowledge of all the local inventory. They can also guide you through the process and save you so much valuable time.

