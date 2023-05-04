Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook girls attend STEM event at CSUSM

 
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:05pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

FUESD female students work on one of the many STEM-related activities planned throughout the day Cal State San Marcos.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District recently hosted a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) event for girls at California State University San Marcos. The event brought together female STEM professionals to teach the students about the exciting opportunities available to them in STEM fields.

The girls participated in hands-on STEM activities and took a tour of the Cal State San Marcos campus. They also heard from inspiring female STEM professionals who shared their experiences and insights about pursuing a career in STEM.

The event was organized b...



