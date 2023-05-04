Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FPUD board ratifies emergency pipeline repairs on North Main Avenue and Acacia Lane

 
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:06pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

If emergency circumstances exist the Fallbrook Public Utility District general manager has the authority to approve contracts exceeding the $22,000 threshold, which requires FPUD board approval, although such contracts must be officially ratified at the next FPUD board meeting. FPUD general manager Jack Bebee made such an emergency declaration after multiple leaks occurred on North Main Avenue and Acacia Lane pipelines, and the FPUD board ratified the contract Bebee approved Monday, April 24.

