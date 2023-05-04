FUHSD board president selected to state position

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Eddie Jones, a trustee of Fallbrook Union High School District, was recently elected as a member of the California School Boards Association Delegate Assembly, representing Region 17. This region, which includes San Diego and Imperial counties, is one of the largest CSBA regions in the state.

Jones will join 20 other school board members from the San Diego area in representing 42 school districts at the state level. His term as a delegate will conclude in March 2024.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to amplify the voice of Fallbrook schools in Sacram...