FWC rents parking spaces to raise funds

Fallbrook Woman's Club volunteers rent parking spaces during the Avocado Festival as a fundraiser, from left, Jaime, Pam, Kathleen, Dana, Lin and Linda. Patrons were greeted with a warm hello and queried "how was your experience?" as they departed. All had a fabulous day! The parking lot is adjacent to the FWC house, that is available to rent at 238 W. Mission Road. For more information, visit [email protected] Village news/Courtesy photo