Learn more about Public Square

Last updated 5/4/2023 at 5:38pm
OCEANSIDE – The North County San Diego Republican Assembly is hosting an event Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. featuring guest speaker Christina Werner who will tell about Public Square, at Grace Church, 1602 S. El Camino Real.
Public Square is an online marketplace for freedom-loving Americans. They can shop for products and services from values-aligned businesses. To enjoy pizza, arrive at 6 p.m.
Submitted by California Republican Assembly members of Fallbrook.
