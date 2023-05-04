Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Learn more about Public Square

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/4/2023 at 5:38pm



OCEANSIDE – The North County San Diego Republican Assembly is hosting an event Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. featuring guest speaker Christina Werner who will tell about Public Square, at Grace Church, 1602 S. El Camino Real.

Public Square is an online marketplace for freedom-loving Americans. They can shop for products and services from values-aligned businesses. To enjoy pizza, arrive at 6 p.m.

Submitted by California Republican Assembly members of Fallbrook.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/07/2023 06:53