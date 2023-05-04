Learn more about Public Square

OCEANSIDE – The North County San Diego Republican Assembly is hosting an event Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. featuring guest speaker Christina Werner who will tell about Public Square, at Grace Church, 1602 S. El Camino Real.

Public Square is an online marketplace for freedom-loving Americans. They can shop for products and services from values-aligned businesses. To enjoy pizza, arrive at 6 p.m.

Submitted by California Republican Assembly members of Fallbrook.