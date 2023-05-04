Local churches to pray in unity for nation tonight at SonRise Christian Fellowship

FALLBROOK – Many churches working together are hosting a live National Day of Prayer event, tonight, May 4, 7 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 South Stage Coach Road.

Among the churches participating in this evening’s event are Christ The King, Crossway, Living Waters, Servant’s, Riverview, United Methodist and SonRise. A Community Choir composed of some of the congregants of the participating churches, members of the Fallbrook Chorale, and others will be directed by Art Blodgett with Barbara Jarnes accompanying.

This year, the National Day of Prayer 2023 theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” coming from the promise in scripture found in James 5:16b NKJV that says, “the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” This is a promise that our nation has witnessed over the decades of prayer since the National Day of Prayer became public law in 1952.

The annual National Broadcast, co-hosted by Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell, will air on television and radio, and will be streamed through social media at 8 p.m. ET. For station and social media information, visit http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

Submitted by SonRise Christian Fellowship.