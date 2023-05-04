Public invited to join in TVGS activities

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Genealogical Society has reinstated the popular program Family History Research Assistance. Chairwoman Lynne Kapryn has six local TVGS member-genealogists who are volunteering their time to help individuals get started on their family history.

A program genealogist will meet a Temecula Valley resident, by appointment, at the Ron H. Roberts Temecula Public Library. There is an additional offering to the public as one of the volunteers will work with a person via Zoom. To set up a free appointment, contact Kapryn at [email protected]

TVGS is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 – 25 years since its inception, and 25 years of supporting local citizens with excellent family history advice, and nationally known genealogy speakers.

The next speaker will be Bonnie Martland of Temecula, and she will speak on “In Their Own Words.” The public is invited to attend the Monday, May 8 meeting which is free and held at the Ron H. Roberts Temecula Public Library.

Martland currently serves as a Riverside County Historical Commissioner, is the president of the Board of Directors for the Temecula Valley Museum, serves on the Board of Directors for the Temecula Valley Historical Society, and is a docent at the Lincoln Memorial Shrine and Research Center in Redlands.

For more information, visit http://www.TVGS.net or email the president at [email protected]

Submitted by the Temecula Valley Genealogical Society.