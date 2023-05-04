Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Public invited to join in TVGS activities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/4/2023 at 5:32pm



TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Genealogical Society has reinstated the popular program Family History Research Assistance. Chairwoman Lynne Kapryn has six local TVGS member-genealogists who are volunteering their time to help individuals get started on their family history.

A program genealogist will meet a Temecula Valley resident, by appointment, at the Ron H. Roberts Temecula Public Library. There is an additional offering to the public as one of the volunteers will work with a person via Zoom. To set up a free appointment, contact Kapryn at [email protected]

TVGS is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 – 25 years since its inception, and 25 years of supporting local citizens with excellent family history advice, and nationally known genealogy speakers.

The next speaker will be Bonnie Martland of Temecula, and she will speak on “In Their Own Words.” The public is invited to attend the Monday, May 8 meeting which is free and held at the Ron H. Roberts Temecula Public Library.

Martland currently serves as a Riverside County Historical Commissioner, is the president of the Board of Directors for the Temecula Valley Museum, serves on the Board of Directors for the Temecula Valley Historical Society, and is a docent at the Lincoln Memorial Shrine and Research Center in Redlands.

For more information, visit http://www.TVGS.net or email the president at [email protected]

Submitted by the Temecula Valley Genealogical Society.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023