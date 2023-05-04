Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Wayne Laner

 
Last updated 5/4/2023 at 5:42pm



On April 14, Fallbrook resident Wayne Laner passed on. After retiring from the FAA as a Primary Operations Inspector, overseeing many local aviation businesses including air charter, flight schools, helicopter and hot air balloons, he and his wife Liz moved from Carlsbad to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In just a few years, they had the urge to return to Southern California and chose Fallbrook as their new home in 2021. A Vietnam War veteran, Wayne was active in the local VFW and could often be seen at the Live Oak Dog Park with his two Basset hounds, Molly and Freddie.

Wayne was predeceased by Liz, his wife of 31 years. A memorial service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on May 24 at 11 a.m.

 

