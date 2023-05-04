Wine, Brews & Blues is this Saturday, May 6

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Bonsall is holding its 25th annual Wine, Brews & Blues Festival Saturday, May 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Monserate Winery, 2757 Gird Road.

There will be wine and craft beer tasting, a silent auction, live music and dancing, a beer n’ brats courtyard and tasty bites by local restaurants. All for $85; designated driver price is $60.

Tickets are available at http://www.BonsallRotary.com.

NOTE: The information previously published in the Village News was for last year’s fundraiser; this is the correct version, with our apologies.