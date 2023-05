Members of the Fallbrook Chorale warm up for their fundraising show "The Brooktown Diner," April 15.

FALLBROOK – Members of the Fallbrook Chorale said they appreciate the support given to them by the community for a successful fundraiser, "The Brooktown Diner," April 15.

They are now rehearsing for their Spring Concert to be held Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. More details will be coming.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.

