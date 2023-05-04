Two cellists to perform at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – Freaney and Friends have added an additional free May concert for Tuesday, May 9, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road. Freaney’s guests will include cellists Nathan Le and Ruslan Biryukov.

Nathan Le is a graduate of the New England Conservatory/Harvard dual-degree program. His artistry has been nationally and internationally acclaimed. In 2015, he was invited by the first lady of Armenia to perform in a music festival commemorating the centennial of the Armenian genocide.

He has also garnered top prizes in several international com...