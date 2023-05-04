Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Two cellists to perform at Fallbrook Library

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:13pm



FALLBROOK – Freaney and Friends have added an additional free May concert for Tuesday, May 9, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road. Freaney’s guests will include cellists Nathan Le and Ruslan Biryukov.

Nathan Le is a graduate of the New England Conservatory/Harvard dual-degree program. His artistry has been nationally and internationally acclaimed. In 2015, he was invited by the first lady of Armenia to perform in a music festival commemorating the centennial of the Armenian genocide.

He has also garnered top prizes in several international com...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/07/2023 05:59