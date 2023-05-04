Two cellists to perform at Fallbrook Library
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:13pm
FALLBROOK – Freaney and Friends have added an additional free May concert for Tuesday, May 9, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road. Freaney’s guests will include cellists Nathan Le and Ruslan Biryukov.
Nathan Le is a graduate of the New England Conservatory/Harvard dual-degree program. His artistry has been nationally and internationally acclaimed. In 2015, he was invited by the first lady of Armenia to perform in a music festival commemorating the centennial of the Armenian genocide.
He has also garnered top prizes in several international com...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)