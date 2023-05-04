'Upcycled' and 'Working Papers' can be seen at Fallbrook Library
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:36pm
FALLBROOK – Making art is a catalyst for change and transformation. Two innovative and free art exhibits, hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library, open May 8. "Upcycled" sculpture by Julia S. Rasor can be seen on the reading patio while "Working Papers" collage works by regional artists are in the Community Room.
All of the work is energetic. Rasor said, "I...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)