Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD to pursue CalSHAPE grant

 
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:11pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District will be seeking a California Schools Healthy Air, Plumbing, and Efficiency Program (CalSHAPE) grant from the California Energy Commission.

The April 17 board meeting included a 4-0 vote, with Michael Gaddis absent, to adopt a resolution in support of the CalSHAPE grant application. The resolution authorizes acceptance of a grant award of up to $399,360.

“We’re excited about this opportunity,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

CalSHAPE includes two grant programs, one for plumbing and one for ventilation, fo...



