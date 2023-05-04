BUSD to pursue CalSHAPE grant

Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:11pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District will be seeking a California Schools Healthy Air, Plumbing, and Efficiency Program (CalSHAPE) grant from the California Energy Commission.

The April 17 board meeting included a 4-0 vote, with Michael Gaddis absent, to adopt a resolution in support of the CalSHAPE grant application. The resolution authorizes acceptance of a grant award of up to $399,360.

“We’re excited about this opportunity,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

CalSHAPE includes two grant programs, one for plumbing and one for ventilation, fo...