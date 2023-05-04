BUSD to pursue CalSHAPE grant
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:11pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Bonsall Unified School District will be seeking a California Schools Healthy Air, Plumbing, and Efficiency Program (CalSHAPE) grant from the California Energy Commission.
The April 17 board meeting included a 4-0 vote, with Michael Gaddis absent, to adopt a resolution in support of the CalSHAPE grant application. The resolution authorizes acceptance of a grant award of up to $399,360.
“We’re excited about this opportunity,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.
CalSHAPE includes two grant programs, one for plumbing and one for ventilation, fo...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)