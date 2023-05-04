Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Severe traumatic brain injury survivor brings healing to other TBI survivors with therapeutic art making

 
Last updated 5/4/2023 at 6:03pm

Kathleen Newhouse paints every day, helping other miracle survivors "through the healing power of painting."

SAN DIEGO – The Fallbrook-based nonprofit organization Just A Breath Away Foundation recently announced a fundraising campaign to benefit Sharp HealthCare Foundation's Arts for Healing program, which brings arts-based experiences free of charge to Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus (SMMC) patients in San Diego County to ease stress and promote healing.

Just A Breath Away Foundation founders and Fallbrook residents Kathleen and Galen Newhouse are calling on the community to donate to their foundation to help bring hope and peace through therapeutic arts engagement to people hospitalized due...



