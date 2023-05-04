Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sunshine brings out roses and pests

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:13pm

The Hoplia beetle damages petals

Frank Brines

ARS Master Rosarian

'

This year continued the signs of climate change with below-average temperatures and above-average rain and snowfall as well as chaotic weather patterns nationwide. Rose growth and development are dependent on weather, and flower production is particularly impacted by inconsistent temperatures, sun and water.

All of this has made it more difficult for me to predict what to do and when to do it. Typically, the first flush of blooms is expected after eight to 10 weeks, usually on the longer side. This year it was 10-11 weeks. In this area, the first annual...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/07/2023 01:29