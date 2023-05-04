The Coach's Couch

Emotional and verbal abuse, part 1

Heidi Simmons

Certified Life Coach

She sat there facing me, twisting tissue in her hands, her sobs were silent, her tears unstoppable. “But he’s never hit me!” she blurted out, somehow finding solace in her own response. Jane* was a victim of abuse, but not physical. If you looked to find bruises or scars, they were there… but not visible to the naked eye. You see her abuse, she carried on the inside, and it was invisible to everyone else…except her. Jane was a victim of emotional and verbal abuse.

According to Mentalhealth.net 49.23% of women in the United States suffered emot...