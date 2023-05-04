Acorns to Oak Trees connects families with resources

The Goodpastures, from left, Season, James and Harley, are the founders of Acorns to Oak Trees which connects families of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities to resources.

Lucette Moramarco

Village News Editor

A grand opening celebration was held Friday, April 28 in Pala for Acorns to Oak Trees, a nonprofit organization with the mission to improve the lives of Native children with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), their families, and their tribal communities.

Founders Season and James Goodpasture welcomed nearly 150 guests to the organization's location on their ranch for a dedication and fundraising event.

A welcome and blessing ceremony was conducted by board member Wayne Nelson and the Bird Singers.

Speakers included Supervisor Joel An...