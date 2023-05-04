Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Acorns to Oak Trees connects families with resources

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/4/2023 at 5:59pm

Village News/Stephanie Mantiply with Jam Photography photos

The Goodpastures, from left, Season, James and Harley, are the founders of Acorns to Oak Trees which connects families of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities to resources.

Lucette Moramarco

Village News Editor

A grand opening celebration was held Friday, April 28 in Pala for Acorns to Oak Trees, a nonprofit organization with the mission to improve the lives of Native children with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), their families, and their tribal communities.

Founders Season and James Goodpasture welcomed nearly 150 guests to the organization's location on their ranch for a dedication and fundraising event.

A welcome and blessing ceremony was conducted by board member Wayne Nelson and the Bird Singers.

Speakers included Supervisor Joel An...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023